Sixteen and counting, five to go! This could well be from a super over thriller in a cricket match, but no. Today its about the countdown of the lifting of the lockdown. Imagine India is in the super over and there is no Virat Kohli, no Rohit Sharma, no Hardik Pandya- they have all been held back. It would be a nightmare. This could well be the story of India during covid-19 times as we struggle to get our frontline workforce back to work mode due to permissions, approvals, assured wages and passes. The lack of adequate passes and assured wages has been a major bottleneck in the free flow of essential goods and commodities. The more the time we take to encourage them to come back and bat for the country, the more challenges India will face.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has notified e- commerce as a permitted service, the Ministry of Labour through an advisory has directed that those employed who stayed home are still bound to receive remuneration till 14th April. This contradiction has resulted in many workers not turning up for work and affecting the resumption of full-fledged e-commerce services.

As we come close to exiting or making a staggered exit from the twenty one day lockdown, there has to be a plan with a clear course of action in place for day twenty two based on learnings, feedback and a clear assessment of how movements of goods, services and essential commodities across the length and breadth of India. Feedback from the foot soldiers on the ground is vital for finding concrete solutions based on first hand experiences.

The last two weeks or so have seen several logistical nightmares and needless hassles in the movement of goods across states and within states. Governments have evolved a system of permissions, challans and passes for ensuring operations and deliveries of essential goods to be undertaken by respective state authorities. This was done to ensure a smooth supply chain and to have a logistics framework in place so that essential goods can move between business centres established across districts to where they are needed.

The learnings from the last two weeks should be applied so the pipe is unclogged. This would be helpful in smoothening the supply chain issues. While the issue surrounding the passes caught the attention of government and local authorities, this must be followed by motivating workers engaged in services essential to doorstep delivery of goods. Most e-commerce players are currently reporting that their workforce is down by up to 40% and motivation will be the key to improving the situation.

This situation is even more pronounced in villages and rural areas where panchayats have drawn a Lakshman Rekha of people coming and going, again resulting in absenteeism. Ironing out the creases will achieve the common objective to get the warriors back to work. Indeed, people working in and supporting essential services are warriors. Their presence on the corona battlefield ensures that a large number of people stay safe at home. It’s almost as if for every 10 people who are out there, several lakhs could stay at home. While some covid-19 hardship allowance and incentives have been given, the figure is yet far less than what it used to be.

Those working in services that are essential for doorstep delivery of goods will also have to answer the call of national duty and must report to work and facilitate the free flow of goods and services; much like the warrior who leaves home and answers the call of duty. Their role is critical and local administrations and sarpanches across India must ensure free flow of those who are in these services- allowing them to cross and enter the Lakshman Rekha to make sure that people remain safe and well. If this happens then it will prevent exposure to a large number of people who otherwise venture out for essential goods and services.

It is time for a national call to encourage the warriors to come to duty. This becomes doubly important in the context of the fact that the Prime Minister has already requested all state Chief Ministers to devise a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population after the lockdown is lifted. The PM should encourage workers engaged in services essential to the doorstep delivery of goods to re-join the workforce in his next address to the nation, and in turn, state CMs, should work with district administrations to make sure workers are not facing any challenges.

For the e- commerce sector which is a natural ally for social distancing, different states must evolve a common plan for movement of essential goods, services and commodities and share best practices with each other on how it has worked on the ground. This way, as the situation is one of doom and gloom, this would lift up spirits and offer a ray of hope if online delivery through the e- commerce platforms reaches our door step without us having to step out. Only when these workers re-join duty, it will be a great victory for cooperative federalism as well.

A collective, collaborative and concerted teamwork can alone get workers associated with services essential for doorstep deliveries back into the workforce. With a fully functional e-commerce supply chain, India can declare itself 22 not out on the day the lockdown is lifted. However, for that to happen efforts need to be ramped up immediately in order to avoid disappointments if and when the virus hits its peak and the pressure on our systems increases manifold.

India cannot win this war against virus or flatten the curve, unless we have these workers turning up for work. Every single worker on street or in the warehouse ensures thousands and thousands of residents do not have to step out of their houses.

The author is a senior advocate at Supreme Court of India