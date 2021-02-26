Opinion | Faceless income tax tribunal: Whether the face can be done away with

Though, an announcement has been made regarding the faceless ITAT scheme, with the fine print yet to be a part of the statute, one will have to wait and watch to see the finer details of the scheme. There is also a mention of the introduction of an appellate system with a dynamic jurisdiction. What the dynamic jurisdiction means and if that would mean operational as one national body would only be known once the scheme is rolled out. One may also have to ponder on the need for a harmonious integration of entire ITAT forum into a dynamic jurisdiction in all respects to achieve the objective of a simple tax administration, ease of compliance, and reduction in litigation.