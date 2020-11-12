Opinion | Financial regulatory supervision in fourth Industrial Revolution era

History has taught us that people will constantly innovate, including ways to “game the system". To clamp down on these elements, it would need ability to work with ethical-digital-activists (some call them hackers). Our institutions are hierarchy-led than knowledge-led and hence miss the boat when it comes to younger experts who have the capability in areas of newer innovations. These institutions will need to hire more digital & data experts to help them in their supervisory process. Supervisors are not super human beings. They need to use technology to help them track down regulatory-predators proactively and preferably before or during the attempt to break the regulations.