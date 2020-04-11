SINGAPORE: While the covid-19 crisis worsens around the world, stemming its continued spread will depend on collective action and active choices to prioritise society over self. To support health workers on the front lines and protect the vulnerable, societies must adopt an overall policy of kindness. In Asia, our reverence and respect for elders makes us more likely to comply with social distancing and good sanitation to limit the spread of the virus. This philosophy of kindness should now extend well beyond the current crisis and inform our cultural practices. A philosophy of kindness would avoid the racism and cultural bashing of Asians we are witnessing, and help prevent the practices that resulted in the outbreak in the first place.

To wit, zoonotic outbreaks like the covid-19 arise from close interactions between humans and animals due to deforestation and wildlife trade. Nearly one in three outbreaks of new and emerging diseases are linked to land-use changes like deforestation. This is true for Ebola, HIV and SARS. The 1997 Nipah Virus outbreak which killed more than 260 people in Malaysia, for example, is believed to have resulted from close interaction with bats, which were forced into human settlement areas due to loss of habitat. The bats nibbled on and felled fruit then eaten by pigs, which likely infected the humans that ate them in turn. In the case of COVID-19, research suggests the virus was passed to humans by pangolins, small, ant-eater-like animals that have the dubious distinction of being the most trafficked, non-human mammals in the world due to demand for their scales for use in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

Along with pangolins, the Wuhan market featured a host of wild animals. Poor sanitation practices in the trade of wild animals has long been flagged as a public health risk. Despite regulations against wildlife trade, Southeast Asia is its global hub. In particular, TCM has drawn criticism for its role in perpetuating this trade, contributing to the decline of many species including tiger, elephant and rhino species. Solutions such as farming of high demand animals are ineffective as they result in the mistreatment of the animals, normalise demand for their parts and increase the value of wild sourced parts. The only sustainable solutions will include meaningful demand-side change.

TCM dates to the 3rd century BC and has immense value. It is increasingly incorporated in modern medicine through research and artificial replication. But it is time to embrace its powerful elements, while rejecting the aspects that result in the cruel and irresponsible pillaging of wild species. The deadly consequences of the pangolin trade are a harsh testament to the urgency of this change.

In some cases, there is compelling evidence indicating a need for evolution of a cultural practice, but we dismiss the idea because we reject the Western criticism levelled at that practice – throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Japan’s relationship with whaling is a good example. In 2018, Japan withdrew from the International Whaling Commission (IWC) to openly pursue commercial whaling, arguing it a historical practice with national cultural significance. As a member of the IWC, the Japanese government supported whaling under the pretext of research, with a US$46 million annual subsidy. But surveys suggest support for whaling is mostly driven by status as a symbol of Japanese nationalist pride, rather than for demand for meat.

On the other hand, recent research from the IMF demonstrates the unique role whales have in the fight against climate change. Whales store carbon in their bodies and continue to do so when they die, sinking to the bottom of the ocean and keeping carbon out of the atmosphere for hundreds of years. Research estimates that 8 whale species could collectively sink and store 30,000 tonnes of carbon, or as much as 160,000 tonnes if they were to rebound to pre-commercial whaling numbers. Other studies estimate that 12,000 sperm whales could help pull 200,000 tonnes of carbon out of the atmosphere through the stimulation of phytoplankton growth and death through their nutrient-rich excrement. For comparison, broad estimates suggest a whale can absorb 33 tonnes of carbon over a 60-year lifespan, while a single tree can absorb 1 tonne of carbon over a 100-year lifespan. In the context of the current climate crisis, these research findings should prompt a reconsideration of the value of a whale, culturally and environmentally.

Modernisation of cultural practices and beliefs does not necessitate their erasure, especially if underpinned by a guiding goal of ‘kindness’, which may be the final aim of all progress. Peter Singer’s concept of humanity’s expanding circle is the idea that over time, society expands its umbrella of moral concern to include a greater number of people and things. This shift is enabled through economic and technological progress, which eliminates basic resource competition, reduces uncertainty and the need for primitive violence. Social movements fight to extend rights to all people; healthcare and agricultural technology aim to prevent or minimise suffering and extend lifespans. Ultimately this is the conscious pursuit of progress: to have a greater number live better lives. Kindness should not be doled in selective portions, and should encompass the realm of the animal and natural world. There are spiritual, moral benefits, as well as tangible benefits accrued to business and society, most notably, planetary stability.

This is most clearly illustrated by persistent deforestation that has culminated in forest fires raging across three continents in 2019, spilling into 2020. Though there are a multitude of drivers of deforestation, the largest among them is land-use change for agricultural commodities, primarily beef production, followed by soy production, 70%-75% of which is for livestock feed. As such, meat consumption is a major driver precipitating ecosystem instability. In 3 months of 2019, more than 1,000 km2 (100,000 football fields) of the Amazon were deforested each month. This destruction caused a portion of the Amazon to lose its ability to sequester carbon, becoming a net carbon source instead.

As incomes rise, Asia is poised to be a major contributor to global supply and demand for meat and therefore, an arbiter of deforestation and emissions production. Although the US continues to be the world’s largest beef producer, China comes in third, producing 405% more beef in 2018 than it did in 1990. A 2018 report projects Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Pakistan to be among countries most likely to contribute to the rise in meat and seafood consumption [8]. In addition to deforestation, meat production is associated with an overuse of antibiotics, a problem that is particularly rife in Southeast Asia, and is linked to antibiotic treatment resistance, severely restricting the ability to treat pneumonia, tuberculosis, blood poisoning etc.

We are at a precipice and have the power to make decisions to change the way we live and what we value. As we grow more economically powerful, we must update our attitudes and beliefs to be kinder to all living beings, inculcate cultural sensitivity and knowledge in our future generations, and aim for the stabilisation of environmental systems. Our contribution to both deforestation and wildlife trade can be mitigated through changes in mentality and behaviour; not through the dictates and demands of the West, but by our own active choice as Asians and global citizens, to update the cultural norms that drive these practices. To aid in this shift, here are some suggestions:

Avoid supporting trade of wild animals including:

• Medicines that include wild animal parts (e.g. rhino horn, elephant skin, tiger parts, pangolin scales)

• Collectibles/trophies e.g. big cat skins, canines and claws; elephant ivory and bones; helmeted hornbill; rhino horns; ungulate horns; pangolin scales and claws; corals, giant clams, turtle shells

• Pets, food (delicacies) e.g. birds (songbirds, parrots, owls, waterfowl, raptors), tortoises, freshwater tortoises, primates such as slow loris, gibbons, otters, amphibians (frogs(

• Reduce meat consumption, especially red meat such as pig, cow and buffalo meat

• Reduce fish consumption to minimise enormous environmental consequences including coral reef destruction and large scale loss of life through by-catch.

Shaiyra Devi is a Sustainability Consultant at PwC Consulting in Singapore. The views expressed are her own.

