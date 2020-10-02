Opinion | Fintech – breaking boundaries to accelerate digital transformation

With UPI predicted to overtake global giants, Visa and Mastercard as a more preferred mode of payment in the next 3 years, fintech promises enormous levels of adoption and success in India. In July this year, UPI created the all-time high record of 149 crore transactions with transactional value of ₹2.91 lakh crore. NPCL moved the offering to the global market through NIPL with RuPay card. RuPay grew from 0.6% to almost 50% in market share under 5 years. The broad customer segment covers an entire spectrum from international to rural customers. The domestic clearing and settlement processes have significantly brought down the cost of a transaction to the end customer. With financial inclusion as one of the motives behind this initiative, the government has aided in higher adoption of these cards by increasing the holdings of bank accounts especially in Bharat under specific schemes such as inherent accident cover of ₹1 lakh for these cards. Easier processes for booking rail tickets, withdrawal of cash at point of sales and credit facilities for smaller businesses has helped in penetrating digital payment across all parts of the country. Also, the international presence has been improved by various strategic partnerships.