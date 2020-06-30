Opinion | Free trade with China is neither free nor trade

Let us start with Make in China 2025 - China's very own 'atma-nirbharta' ambitions. The plan envisages that China achieves self-sufficiency in high-tech industries by 2025 with the aim of dominating global supply chains by 2049. The country plans to support its vision by providing more subsidies, tax breaks, and low-cost capital financing to its manufacturers. Such government-sponsored subsidy serves to give an unfair advantage to Chinese firms by allowing them to potentially produce and sell below costs. The idea is akin to creating a monopoly by driving out non-Chinese businesses through predatory pricing. Indeed, in the short-run, some firms and possibly many consumers can profit from this. Low production costs in China enable manufacturers to sell their goods for lower prices, thereby benefitting consumers. But, it also gives the Chinese firms a monopoly power once the domestic producers are driven out of the market. Once they start exercising monopoly power, it is far from evident that the consumers are better off. In the long run, consumers stand to lose not just the "consumer surplus" but also their means of employment.