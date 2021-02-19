Opinion | From cautious optimism to recovery in 2021

There is higher optimism on the revenue side. Even though business traffic will stay on the backseat for some time post the pandemic, the substitution from rail traffic to airline traffic should be able to make up for these volumes. Tier 1 cities are showing robust post-pandemic demand, largely driven by SME and VFR traffic. As for the international demand, it looks that it will continue to be an area of concern all through the year and we anticipate slower recovery on that front. India’s price per airline ticket should also steadily increase as income levels grow slowly. Airline fares do not necessarily need to be around the levels in the developed world. Reaching fare brackets in countries like Thailand and Indonesia would be sufficient for Indian aviation to exit from the hostile operating environment of the past.

