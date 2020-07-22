Opinion | Future of Schools - a place for capabilities and skill building

Students (or their parents) can now choose how they want to learn and at what level since they is not constrained by the availability or capability of the school’s teaching staff. I envisage a system which is non-linear and learning oriented. Students learn a few core competencies (3Rs+science?) and can also choose from a variety of subjects that interest them. More importantly, they learn these at the level that is personally appropriate and at a pace that suits them. They are rigorously tested at regular intervals, not to pass/fail them, but to assess their learning levels and determine future learning path. To graduate from each stage of schooling, they must meet required thresholds levels of competence in the core and elective subjects.