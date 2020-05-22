Opinion | Hardwork is the only shortcut to success

The documentary also brings me to another vital point: cost management versus talent development. Many organizations risk recruiting from outside as opposed to building up the existing team. There has to be a balance. If the Bulls had to recruit the best in every position, they would not be able to afford the payroll or handle egos. That’s when the managers /coaches have to sit down, best allocate resources and generate great role players that can pivot around the leader. That’s what they did in the Bulls. At the same time, every team member has to understand their role clearly and work towards excelling in that specific role.