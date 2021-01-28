Opinion | How Budget 2021 can help India's savers

The government can promote and provide nudges for long term savings. Not only will this benefit taxpayers and the economy positively, but it's also the need of the hour. Currently, the main long-term saving that is done by the salaried class is in the form of EPF (employees provident fund) investment. NPS (National Pension Scheme) is being considered but, given the decades of familiarity with fixed returns, the concept of market-linked returns on a retirement product will take a while to be accepted. But the additional tax benefit on NPS certainly provides a nudge.

