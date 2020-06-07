> While reforms in APMC, allowing contract farming, etc. may address long standing concerns regarding fair price to farmers, the agricultural exports will not see a substantial jump unless issues relating to logistics are addressed. Whether it is farm gate storage infrastructure, transportation bottlenecks (including inadequate availability of reefer and CA containers) or the facilities and turnaround time at the port of exit, the poor logistics are estimated to add 6 to 8% to our FOB cost vis-à-vis developed countries like Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, etc. Thus, a systematic initiative to address the logistic bottlenecks will not only make our agricultural exports hassle free but also allow them to be more competitive. In addition developing right kind of sea protocol for perishables is crucial to increasing agri exports. Philippines and Ecuador have developed sea protocols for 40 days and 24 days respectively for transportation of banana whereas we are struggling to do it for 3 to 4 days.