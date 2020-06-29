Opinion| How does India compare with other countries on testing for coronavirus?

How has this changed over time? Figure 5 gives an idea of how the number of tests performed per confirmed case on a given day has changed over the last 10 weeks. While for India the ratio of number of tests performed per confirmed case, averaged over all confirmed cases till June 21, is 15.9, the ratio has changed from 24.92 on April 17 to 12.28 on June 26. This has a major implication, the “positivity", or yield, defined as number of positive cases discovered per 100 tests on a given day, has increased 100% from 4.01 on April 17 to 8.14 on June 21. This is either because the tests are better targeted today than what they were 10 weeks ago, or the virus is significantly more widespread today than what it was 10 weeks ago, or a combination of the two.