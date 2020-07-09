Opinion | How friendly government policies can boost Indian steel industry

Steel is front and centre in India’s recovery, a point that I, as chairman of the Indian Steel Association, which represents the big integrated manufacturers, have placed before the steel ministry and government. The industry rests on mutual support – we invest, the government offers supportive policies, for example on BAT and other tax. This will strengthen the industry, currently the second largest by output after China, and lend weight to India’s competitive and comparative advantages, especially in manufacturing, in a post covid-19 economic order.