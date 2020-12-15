Opinion | How GST e-invoicing will reduce the government's compliance burden

With the rollout of the system for large taxpayers a success, the government has now extended the applicability of e-invoicing to companies with an annual turnover of ₹100 crore or more, effective 1 January, 2021, and may lower the threshold further. This move is expected to push the large fragmented MSME sector to adopt transformative technology, which in turn will drive the economy faster. Interestingly, this may also make companies malleable and adaptable to technology and to newer ways of doing business. It is these latent benefits that are the hallmark of the new system and of true value to the economy.