Opinion | How India can make energy transition efficient

Energy is one of the most ubiquitous resources and is overwhelming in its abundance. In 88 minutes, about 450 exajoules of energy reaches from Sun to Earth and this is sufficient for about one year of the whole Earth’s energy consumption. The price of renewable energy is destined to consistently plummet with time and the trend is already conspicuous only in its incessant fall. Any pricing or cost attached with energy enablement would remain related to either the transformation of its forms or its carriage and distribution. Thus, efficiency of carriage as well as equitability of its distribution are the key questions to be solved for achieving energy transition in our lives. This energy transition has to happen through three Ds of Decarbonisation, Democratisation and Digitalisation.

Climate change, as is apparent through its tell-tale signs, is very real and its impact goes beyond just ambient temperature rise, weather changes or rise in sea levels. It’s now about survival of human race and its food security. All developing countries now face the dual challenge of bridging the energy divide along with transitioning to low carbon energy systems. On October 2nd of 2016, India made a strategic decision to embrace renewable as the predominant source of energy in the long run by ratifying the Paris climate agreement.

India would need to raise the share of renewable energy to 40% by 2030. This pursuit of building a decarbonised grid with large renewable penetration in the energy mix brings issues of intermittency and unpredictability of energy flows, which in turn risks the grid reliability. Building robust and Decarbonised energy systems backed by wider digitalisation is pivotal for building a responsive and reliable grid.

The creation of a digitalised and interconnected energy system, capable of handling variability emerging from the higher share of renewable sources is imperative for a sustainable future. With the advent of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and renewed focus on the National Programme on Smart Metering, the country is on a mission mode to build systemic efficiency improvement programmes for a robust and reliable grid. The Government has envisioned 250 million consumers adopting paid smart meters in the next 3 years, with a potential to generate savings of about INR 10 lakh crores by the year 2031 through reducing the billing and collection inefficiencies in the system. The Smart Meter National Programme which is targeting to undertake this mission would cost about INR one Lakh Crore and thus could easily be the highest Return On Investment (ROI) project in Infrastructure sector ever envisaged. The program has already seen over 15 lakh smart meters installed across the country. The experience so far has shown an average about 15% increase in monthly revenue per consumer, amounting to INR 250 per consumer per month in the areas of implementation.

Smart meters are also making DISCOMs agile by offering lead indicators on demand and mitigating the need for manual checking. They enable auto collection of meters read over the air, reducing the need for manual intervention, remote connect/disconnect and enabling digital payments of bills. This benefit of completely eliminating manual interventions have also helped DISCOMs avoid potential losses they would have incurred otherwise, due to their inability to manually collect readings during the current COVID-19 crisis. The customer too has benefited from an ability to track his/her electricity consumption, along with a marked reduction in billing errors and outages. As we move forward, we will witness an even greater integration of digital innovation into the energy system, which will create a smarter and more flexible grid.

The data generated from smart metering gets channelled to a robust digital backend system, where it can be mined to build various value-added services for the Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) as well as the consumers. This includes the incentivising the customer in terms of Time of Day (ToD) billing, consumption monitoring and various other insights on power consumption and controls. Similarly, for the DISCOMs, this data analysis means better predictability of consumption, cutting cost on buying power during peak times by smoothening the peaks, better grid reliability, theft controls and detection, consumer segmentation and targeting and data monetisation.

Democratisation and equity of participation of consumers in having choices of operators, being able to pump power in the grid and even be paid for that, in terms of being empowered in terms of Time of Day pricing or Time of Use pricing or being informed about consumption and being able to take control on cost of power usage is not only possible, but also has been achieved in some of the leading nations.

Households and other consumers have been investing in building the grid for years and now they are being asked to invest in grid for green energy revolution, without being given a fair deal on empowerment. Despite all the investments on the gold-plated grids, consumes have no choices or empowerment in terms of usage or pricing. Consumers end up paying for these grids without requiring these massive structures.

Distributed Energy Systems (DES) could be very well driving the decentralisation of the energy grid, costing far less on pockets of consumers, and empowering them to build and pay for these grids as per their requirements. Smart distribution infrastructures are connecting all parts of the ecosystem, where consumers are being enabled with the flexibility and choices for source of power, choices of smart storage capacities, e-Mobility charging infrastructures and other custom based solutions.

Grid flexibility will become critical as the share of renewable energy swells in the coming years along with the rising penetration of electric mobility in the country will also test the grid like never before. The highly mutable charging requirement of the consumers will impact the grid, both in terms of power quality and increased asset stress on the power distribution network. The imminent renewable integration and digitalisation will change the way energy is managed, distributed and utlilised. However, this also spawns a unique opportunity to craft new policies and regulations that enable multiple revenue streams from various siloed sectors.

Multitude of avenues such as solar and wind generation, electric mobility, cooling, smart meters (and grids) and battery storage will intersect and create a new normal. Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) shall play a critical role and would stay at the heart of this transformation to the Decarbonised, Digitalised and more Democratised electric systems.

The author is MD & CEO at Intellismart. Views expressed are his own.

