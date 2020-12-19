Opinion | How India can make energy transition efficient

The creation of a digitalised and interconnected energy system, capable of handling variability emerging from the higher share of renewable sources is imperative for a sustainable future. With the advent of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and renewed focus on the National Programme on Smart Metering, the country is on a mission mode to build systemic efficiency improvement programmes for a robust and reliable grid. The Government has envisioned 250 million consumers adopting paid smart meters in the next 3 years, with a potential to generate savings of about INR 10 lakh crores by the year 2031 through reducing the billing and collection inefficiencies in the system. The Smart Meter National Programme which is targeting to undertake this mission would cost about INR one Lakh Crore and thus could easily be the highest Return On Investment (ROI) project in Infrastructure sector ever envisaged. The program has already seen over 15 lakh smart meters installed across the country. The experience so far has shown an average about 15% increase in monthly revenue per consumer, amounting to INR 250 per consumer per month in the areas of implementation.