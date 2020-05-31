Opinion | How India's economy can gain from opportunities thrown up after covid

6. Covid-19 will also induce some long term changes in consumption patterns that will help spur expansion and diversification of various digital business channels. The need to practice social distancing for a considerable time period will force people to stay at home and avoid public places. This can be a boon for e-retailers who can ensure contactless delivery of essentials at the consumers’ doorsteps. Companies that provide software facilitating online education and other remote working tools should see increased subscriptions. Remote working will increase demand for home broadband and virtual private network (VPN) services benefitting telcos. Entertainment will also go digital -- we are already seeing a spike in virtual concerts and movies releasing digitally, thus creating opportunities for over-the-top (OTT) players. As the economy reboots, several new business ideas will abound and we may see the emergence of a new generation of entrepreneurs. This is also the time for the economy to go cash light as digital payments may become the norm, creating a boom for fintech payment companies.