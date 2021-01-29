Opinion | How PFMS is ensuring transformation via digital inclusion

PFMS has evolved as an end to end solution for Processing, Monitoring and reconciling financial flows of Central Govt. It has a unique capability to pre-validate the account details before pushing the transactions. PFMS can be credited to the transformation of Direct beneficiary transfers space in financial governance in India. An estimated 102 crore DBT transaction were dome through PFMS in FY 19-20 amounting to ~ ₹2.67 lakh crore. Through efficient use of technology, PFMS is estimated to have saved ~ ₹1 lakh crore in direct beneficiary transfers.