Opinion | How platform-based gig economy can generate millions of jobs

The rules pertaining to Code on Social Security talk about a benefits funds for these gig workers. There is further scope of finetuning. The ideal design will be to keep a voluntary contribution up to 5% out of the pay-out to platform workers to be contributed to a ‘portable benefits fund’. For e.g., out of a pay-out of ₹100 to the platform worker, a maximum of ₹5 could be contributed to the portable benefits fund and balance ₹95 to the worker. This fund to be used as a monthly retirement pay-out after attaining 60 years of age. “Portability" is important as the platform workers work on multiple platforms in a month and contribution from each of these platforms can go simultaneously to the fund.