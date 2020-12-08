Opinion | How pursuit of good governance is driving investments in India

The trust that India has built as a country in terms of ease of doing business, being a safe and secure destination for global investors is evident from the amount of foreign direct investments (FDI) the country has received over the last few years. To put it in numbers, in the September quarter, FDI doubled year-on-year to $28.1 billion dollars. This surge in foreign funds amid the pandemic has been possible because of the continuous effort of the government, businesses, and agencies to make India a sought-after destination over the last six years. While foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows across emerging economies witnessed a decline due to the pandemic, India recorded a surge to $13.5 billion - a testimony to investor confidence in India's growth story.