Opinion | How should India structure a development financial institution

Because of its mandate, ownership structure and risk profile, it could be argued that a national DFI is more similar to All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs), such as EXIM Bank, NABARD, NHB and SIDBI, than to commercial banks. The significance of this distinction is evident from the fact that AIFIs are required to maintain a minimum leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to total exposure) of 6% as compared to 3.5% for scheduled commercial banks (SCBs); although there is no difference in the minimum capital ratio (CRAR) requirement of 9% for both institution types. Put simply, for the same amount of capital, an AIFI would be able to create a smaller loan book as compared to a SCB.