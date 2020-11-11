Opinion | Importance of health data privacy and protection in India

Make no mistake, I believe the digitization of healthcare will democratize consumer access and will lead to a new dynamic between stakeholders in the industry. Individual ownership of his or her own health data has the potential to truly realign the current incentive structures in the healthcare industry. However, without the right checks and balances in place to prevent data misuse or theft, these efforts will be in vain. Health data is innately private in nature, and the prioritizing of this privacy is non-negotiable. With thoughtfully designed systems and intricate regulation, we can ensure that this prioritization remains intact as India moves towards a digitized future.