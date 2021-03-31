Opinion | In search of a policy that can transform India by transforming retail

Infrastructure needed for ecommerce comprises warehouse, transportation and payments. Public sector units (PSUs), railways, ports, postal department, airports and defence establishments own large tracts of unutilized land or warehouse infrastructure that can be monetized through win-win arrangements with ecommerce operators. Railways should set goals and create special corridors or run special trains for ecommerce and also earn additional income. Upcoming regulations on payments are likely to add more friction, not reduce friction, through a number of measures that are being pushed through without consultation or adequate change management. Instead, the policy should facilitate enabling payment inventions such as allowing access to credit and Aadhaar databases, removing OTP for online transactions subject to mitigating controls and allowing ecommerce players to extend credit to customers. Such salubrious policy goals would make ecommerce more inclusive and accessible to a wider set of population thus expanding the pool of transacting customers and creating a verifiable electronic trail for purchases that would also boost tax collections.