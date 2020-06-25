Opinion | India and China: Forgotten Histories, Complex Present

To illustrate the first dimension, 1954, the year when Panchsheel made its much-heralded debut, marked the conclusion of the Agreement on Trade and Intercourse between India and the Tibet Region of China, and also the first bilateral trade agreement between India and China. The Tibet Agreement, which was the first international agreement signed in Hindi, in addition to Chinese and English, entailed our relinquishing privileges inherited from British India, in Tibet and the creation of trade agencies for India in Yatung, Gyantse and Gartok in Tibet. An Indian consulate replaced the political mission in Lhasa. Six passes along the India-China frontier were specified as crossing points for border trade and pilgrimage. Border trade was significant to India-China relations at the time, even if there was no mutually agreed border. All this, of course, ended with 1962. The 1954 agreement on Tibet was buried even before the conflict. Border trade was revived, minimally, in 1991, but it is a pale shadow of its former self.