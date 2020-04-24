Opinion | India has fared better than others against coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has compared India’s relatively comfortable coronavirus situation with other countries that have suffered calamitously. He credits this to his “quick and decisive" interventions with a “holistic and integrated approach", in contrast to “the world’s big, powerful countries" that have been hit much harder.

There is more than a grain of truth in Modi’s assertions. The United States is leading the world in corona infections and deaths, with President Donald Trump’s dysfunctional leadership in glaring display. His vacillation over preventive actions owing to electoral considerations and big business lobbying cost precious lives. The US’s top corona combat expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, himself admitted that had it “started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives."

So demoralizing is the public health catastrophe in America that no less than 24,000 American citizens are still in India and opting to stay put here even though the US government is willing to organise emergency evacuation flights for them to return home. The confidence that these Americans have placed in India as a safer bet to save themselves from the pandemic speaks volumes.

Across the Atlantic, Europe is paralysed by the corona rampage. In per capita terms, European countries like Italy, Spain, France and Britain are the worst affected in the world with the highest positive cases and fatalities. Like the US, most Western European countries dilly-dallied about preventative measures until it was too late. And similar to the US, sharp socio-political polarisation, low legitimacy of elected governments, and an ingrained culture of individual libertarianism hampered the Europeans from curbing the virus.

It is a supreme irony that rich Western nations with top-class health infrastructure have taken the worst hits from the Coronavirus. Medically well-equipped countries collapsed like a house of cards in the absence of robust political and social strategies against the contagion.

No analysis of what Modi calls “big, powerful countries" is complete without China, where the coronavirus originated. Although China says it has stamped out the virus through extraordinary state controls, its initial failure to check the epidemic from spreading has not won applause domestically or internationally.

Doubts also persist about China’s statistical claim that only 4,600-odd citizens succumbed to the virus. The opacity of the Chinese model of pandemic fighting, and the audacity of its public relations boasts of aiding other afflicted countries with medical relief, leave question marks about whether it can be held up as an example to emulate.

Relative to all these major power centres, India has so far fared better in saving lives and checking the spread of the virus. Modi imposed a stringent lockdown on 25 March at a time when the known cases of infection and deaths were few. It was a pre-emptive strike to grapple with an invisible enemy, accompanied by strenuous efforts to trace contacts and contain infection clusters to avert a public health disaster.

Backed by overwhelming support from the general population and unique mass mobilisation skills, Modi has led from the front in this crisis with clarity of priorities. Even if the business community was going to suffer enormous losses from shutdowns, he made the call that nothing mattered more than the life and health of ordinary Indians. His coordination with state governments has also been a strong point compared to some Western countries in which different units of government have been at loggerheads.

India has shipped most sought-after supplies of drugs and medical gear to over one hundred countries including the US, without Chinese-style pushiness and conditionality. The Corona crisis portends a completely altered world order where public health performance and Good Samaritan behaviour on the world stage are as important yardsticks of influence as the traditional measurements of power like economic or military might. India is inferior to China, the US or Europe in material and military terms, but it may emerge as one of the world leaders from the ashes of the corona carnage.

With the virus yet to peak in India, one cannot sound triumphant about India’s superior response. Many countries where the virus had appeared to be tamed are grappling with second or third waves. No one can declare a conclusive victory against such a threat.

India is likely to suffer as much or worse of an economic depression as any other “big, powerful country" in the coming months. Marginalised groups such as poor migrants and the elderly are bearing a severe brunt and will need more robust social safety nets.

The low extent of testing which India has done leaves little room for complacency about the virus’ potential penetration of the world’s second-most populous country. India’s creaky health infrastructure is also a cause for anxiety. But it is precisely because of these structural weaknesses that Modi realised that the only path to salvation lay in the harsh medicine of pre-emptive lockdowns and inspired social compliance.

When an under-resourced country has its back to the walls, it enhances its chance of survival by coming out firing on all cylinders. Thus far, India has done a comparatively efficient job by combining a strong governmental hand with democratic societal consent. If India can hold steady and succeed in eventually limiting covid-19 deaths and infections through this model of ‘state embedded in society’, it would have proved a historic point.

Sreeram Chaulia is a professor and dean at the Jindal School of International Affairs