Opinion | India Inc has reason to be disappointed

Under the circumstances, a good way to relieve the economy would have been to provide instant cash to those who saw their flows snapped off by the country’s lockdown. People who lost livelihoods, that is, and businesses whose cash registers got jammed. With demand and supply both gasping to recover, such an approach could yet have a dramatic effect. If not, the reality of shrunken markets would probably deter companies from investing any further money. Instead, they would explore ways to downsize operations and seek to reduce the debt on their books. Crunched demand for loans could render our liquidity measures far less effective than hoped. Worse, we would be at risk of a vicious cycle setting in, with reduced commercial activity resulting in even lower earnings, compounding the crisis. In short, a revival may prove elusive without a return of business confidence. If handouts are not to be carried out, at least some big buying could be done by the only big buyer around, the government. As of now, India’s gross domestic product looks headed for a sharp contraction this year. In a bad-case scenario, it might shrink by 5%, as some estimates say. The uncertainty of coronavirus has already dealt a blow to the prospects of India Inc. Let the business outlook not get any bleaker.