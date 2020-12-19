Opinion | India’s electric revolution is here

However, in 2020, the EV industry in India is in a completely different place altogether. The EV industry market has grown by 128% in FY21 at 2955 units as compared to 1295 units in FY20. The barriers that long threatened adoption have been greatly addressed. With truly high-performance cars with certified battery range of over 300 km, such as the Nexon EV, customers have access to fun and a practical option that just happen to be electric. Both the government and private players are installing charging stations across cities and highways. The government recently announced its plans to install at least one e-charging kiosk at around 69,000 petrol pumps across the country. Tata Power alone has more than 180 charging stations across 20 cities, and is planning to have over 700 charging stations across most major cities and highways by March 2021. Furthermore, backed by global studies that indicate that 85% of charging happens at home, OEMs are offering installation of home charging points, which will address the charging needs of most EV owners.