Opinion | India’s leap towards becoming a global toy hub

A much-needed government boost to the global imprint of Indian toys is evident from its emphasis on bringing in transformative changes in the domestic toy industry by promoting “Vocal for Local" and “Make in India" under the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme. The industry which is labour intensive could effectively compete against China and generate lakhs of jobs supporting the MSME sector. The government has taken several steps in the direction - from raising duties on imported toys, issuing quality control order that adheres to global safety standards, and coming up with a National Action Plan for the industry that aims to involve 14 central ministries on need basis and develop 13 toy clusters across the country, giving a major boost to the economies of the respective regions. The Centre is also planning a National Toy Fair as a part of the initiative to give a encourage domestic toy manufacturing.