Opinion | India should strive to be investors’ niwas & vikas

On 2 January, 2016, in his address as the finance minister to trainee officers of the Indian Revenue Service, he mentioned that the retrospective tax law had hurt the country by scaring away investors. Using the available public media quotations which attribute this statement: “Did the provisions of retrospective taxation help India or did they hurt India? My answer is very clear, they hurt India because at the end of the day we have not been able to collect those taxes and we scared investors away." The media also quoted him as saying that investors wanted stability and predictability and “it is important that standards of fairness in taxation be maintained."