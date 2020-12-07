Opinion| Indian Banking & Finance 2.0

Simplify. Supervise. Economy is banking on it. There's urgent need for simplifying banking licensing categories, with context of intra-dependent BFSI sector, digital systems and the requirement for digitally-interconnected real-time regulatory BFSI supervision.

Two ideas

Simplify banking license categories to just two:

• Universal banks that can do the entire banking spectrum functions

• Specialised banks (SME bank, Mortgage bank, Infra bank, etc) that can focus their lending to the specific competency they have in SME, MSME, Mortgage, Commodity, Wholesale, Infra etc. Let each licensee in this banking category compulsorily lend at least 80% of their assets to the consumers in the category they have been licensed for.

This would also help RBI prescribe ALM or asset and liability management guideline as each of the sectors has different asset tenors. For example, housing loan has 15-20 year tenor, whereas SME can be 2-3 years. Link this with debt paper tenor and hence risk management becomes easier when it’s connected to supervision.

Bring regulations & supervision rules basis the size and complication of the consumer segment and the veracity of the data being measured and assessed. One size supervision does not work in an interconnected world. What a large bank like SBI needs as supervision is different from a small regional private sector bank. Supervision needs to be dynamic. In this aspect, convert all lending entities (banks or non-banks) into one category of banking or the other and then supervise them with minute-details. By allowing for focused specialised banks, it can solve for the challenges of financial inclusion we have been facing for long.

2. Have unified supervision of entire BFSI sector:

Instead of each of the BFSI regulator supervising their own industry participants, interconnect the entire BFSI supervision to be digital & real-time and as a unified supervision. For this, we need all the financial regulators to be on the same page on many topics! Even if the regulators are not on the same-plane, their technology systems can enabled and brought on the same page!

For example, will banking regulator have the ability to track in real-time on what’s happening to the debt exposure of a life insurance company to a corporate entity that’s owned by a bank promoter group?

Interconnected real-time digital supervision makes it easier to run analytics, preventive audit, track money flow across systems & sectors, generate stress maps as they emerge and not as post-facto.

Regulatory supervision has to be preventive and predictive and not just policing-in-nature. Let our financial services regulators and key stakeholders work together in designing a “digital real-time interconnected supervision framework" that connects all BFSI licence holders in the country (almost like UIDAI incubation project), and including the critical markets such as stock exchanges, commodities exchanges, forex markets, credit bureaus, etc.

Potential benefits

• Will solve the current moral hazarding issue whether banks can or cannot invest in a particular sector; and solve also for the seasonal flavours of investors’ sentiments and mood swings about those sectors. This will ensure business viability of all types of banks and also make sure that ALM mismatch can be tracked better or even set differently for different types of banks.

• Issue of shallow debt markets can be solved along with credit rating issues of various consumer segments by having differentiated banks focused on them.

• Incentivise banks to be profitable and to serve their affinity consumer segment rather than grow the balance sheet mindlessly.

• Make financial inclusion a possibility through banking-business-imperative and not just a campaign theme.

Background on the Consumer & Indian banking

Consumers look at entire spectrum of BFSI as just three needs they have :

• Lending (borrow for a reason... be it for business, house, car, etc) - RBI regulates

• Investment (save money and invest them for the future) - SEBI regulates

• Protection (insure self, family, health, property etc) - IRDAI regulates

Currently, the total size of the Indian banking industry is about ₹100 lakh crore (USD 1.3 trillion). With our blend of services sector being a dominant GDP driver, we would need to double credit growth (banking sector size) to help achieve the USD 5 trillion economy target. The banking licensing categories include :

• Commercial Banks / Universal banking licence

• public sector banks

• private sector banks

• foreign banks

• Regional Rural Banks (RRB)

• Small Finance Banks

• Payments Banks

• Co-operative Banks

• Urban

• Rural

Each of these licensing categories were thought-of and policies created based on then-market-assessment by the regulator. As markets stand today, it would be useful exercise to relook at the validity and the relevance of these existing categories in detail. The stratified supervisory regime for many of these are also a cause of worry, though they may not be systemic or large in proportion to the overall banking system.

The lending ecosystem today has not just banks, but also NBFCs, HFCs, MFIs and digital lenders. Due to their consumer access, some of the non-banks have shown that they could go from “too small to bother about" to “too big to fail" in a very short period of time. To continue ignoring what’s not a problem yet (that these non-banks could grow to a large size), won’t solve for the conundrum. Simply convert any lending institution beyond a certain AUM size (of say ₹25,000 or so cr) into a bank ! It’s not-surprising to see the hierarchy differential between banks and non-banks, and consequently even the application of regulatory provisions on them. Bringing all of them under main-stream regulation and uniform-access would allow for preserving financial stability and ensuring adequate consumer protection. The business viability of some of the categories of banks are in doubt, while some of the categories have to be proven over a time for test of relevance and significance.

With Public Sector Banks lifting the load in access to credit and with market share, it is natural for them to have the need for constant capital raise. But one of the original idea was to consolidate govt PSB holdings into a HoldCo structure and make few PSU banks as large entities to have larger scale. And yet as an under-penetrated banking market, we would still need different types of banks and more banks. One size does not fit all. Just as one-size regulation is not serving anyone’s interest. For example, what’s the point in having a universal bank that does not lend to SME or other relevant categories ?

Indian debt markets - shallow at best

The Indian debt market is largely a wholesale market with bulk of institutional investors comprising of mainly banks, financial institutions, mutual funds, EPFO, insurance companies and corporates. The concentration of these players has resulted in the debt markets being fairly skewed & almost having bilaterally-priced trades. It also lacks the retailness and the contractual transparency that the Indian capital markets have been able to build in the past two decades.

Structurally, the debt market remains firmly skewed towards government securities (G-secs). Also the largest investor group in the G-secs market are the banks, due to their regulatory requirement to invest into SLR. Banks had temporarily ceded space to non-banks over past many years; they also found it easier to buy securitisation pools, to achieve their PSL targets, rather than develop competences that NBFCs had built in serving affinity groups, in smaller cities & towns. Post-NBFC crisis, the debt markets started shunning non-banks again. This made the credit-confidence dip, in which the sufferers have been the industries which have been deprived of liquidity, thus further worsening investment sentiments.

Indian BFSI & 4th Industrial Revolution

The financial services sector in India has started adopting the power of the 4th IR. Businesses across banking, insurance, asset management, pensions, wealth management, mortgage, forex, debt markets, capital markets are using the digital tools to process re-engineer themselves and to add to the pace and quality of consumer services delivery. As we already see in the Indian consumption space, the usage of mobile devices for delivering services has become common place. We have the powerful trinity of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile. From Technology-powered sachet-loans to stock-picking-decisions based on computer algorithm to crypto-regimes to banking powered by blockchain technology are already transforming the financial sector.

With the interconnectedness and intro-dependence of our financial markets and systems becoming denser, and the global markets being interconnected, we cannot afford ostrich-head-in-the-sand approach anymore. Our regulatory & supervisory institutions cannot have any excuse for any lapses or afford to be late to the game. Our financial regulators have different supervisory methodologies and different talent strength (or weakness). Currently the frequency and rigour of regulatory supervision across various BFSI participants is different and is not necessarily linked to risk-based or size-based or impact-based need.

Supervision & its human capability

A well-run supervision should contribute to the wider financial & sectoral stability. As more issues keep cropping about the irregularities in the sector or consumer-trust issues, the need for stronger vigilance and proactive supervision is needed. One of the constant market criticism about our regulators is the perceived shortage of ideas in their talent pool. This is not true and it’s an undue feeling. We need to look at their constraints and one of the critical aspect in that is “Human Resource" policies as a challenge.

One of the need to develop specialists is ability to serve in similar role / function for many years. This would need their ability to face different issues of varying complications and take decisions. However in our public institutions, we have the HR practice of rotating individuals to avoid concentration risk, nepotism, etc. since supervision is generally a single department and a specialised one at that, it could displace experts by the time they develop deeper knowledge in the function. In current knowledge era, we will have to retook at our HR policies and build capability across functional specialisation.

Supervisory cadre needs long-term-focussed regular skill enhancement , competency building and adopting digital tools when they appear and not later than the industry it supervises ! Our institutions are hierarchy-led than knowledge-led and hence miss the boat when it comes to younger experts who have the capability in areas of newer innovations. These institutions will need to hire more digital & data experts to help them in their supervisory process. They need to use technology to help them track down regulatory-predators proactively and preferably before or during the attempt to break the regulations.

A critical HR values that our institutions have lost in the past few years is their ability to “listen" and “trust". The institutions have to start their old habit of meeting market participants regularly and to have a “open door" policy to encourage participants to meet them and discuss issues before they become issue for the larger industry and the financial system. Mere white-paper led discussions, intellectual exercises won’t mean anything of heft unless market intelligence is used well and market participants have the comfort that regulators are listening to them and not just watching their operations.

Commonplace metaphor

Regulations have to protect consumers and hence supervision has to keep that as the philosophy. Unless we can improve regulatory supervision to be proactive and predictive in assessment, we cannot afford corporate groups ending up owning banks. In the same breath, even banks owning other financial services companies is a peril, as it puts core capital and group-lending exposure at risk. In this, we need regulators to have same set of guiding principles, sooner than they wish to. And in this journey, let them show compassion (for consumers) in regulation and passion (for fiscal stability) in supervision. After all, reliability of our institutions is a comfort that consumers derive, so far.

(The author is an independent markets commentator. Views expressed are his own and do not reflect Mint's.)





