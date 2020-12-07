Opinion| Indian Banking & Finance 2.0

The lending ecosystem today has not just banks, but also NBFCs, HFCs, MFIs and digital lenders. Due to their consumer access, some of the non-banks have shown that they could go from “too small to bother about" to “too big to fail" in a very short period of time. To continue ignoring what’s not a problem yet (that these non-banks could grow to a large size), won’t solve for the conundrum. Simply convert any lending institution beyond a certain AUM size (of say ₹25,000 or so cr) into a bank ! It’s not-surprising to see the hierarchy differential between banks and non-banks, and consequently even the application of regulatory provisions on them. Bringing all of them under main-stream regulation and uniform-access would allow for preserving financial stability and ensuring adequate consumer protection. The business viability of some of the categories of banks are in doubt, while some of the categories have to be proven over a time for test of relevance and significance.