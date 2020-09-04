Opinion | Indian banking - The Real Story of fraudulent loans

For some context, bank auditors provide assurance on whether the financial statements of a bank are reasonably stated. To provide this reasonable assurance, one of the audit procedures is to assess the risk of fraud in the lending cycle and design appropriate procedures to assess the collectability of loans. If the loans fail certain criterion for collectability as laid out by the bank regulators, the loan is required to be classified as a non-performing asset (NPA) and a provision for loss is set up for the same in the financial statements of the bank. The results of the audit, control deficiencies identified, including adjustments made pursuant to the audit are provided to the bank, various regulators, and the public in the form of various reports.