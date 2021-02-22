Opinion | Indian warehousing sector is at an inflection point

Keeping the requirements of global manufacturers in perspective, there will be a huge requirement of Grade-A warehousing and logistics facilities in the country. The Indian warehousing sector is at an inflection point and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20%. Of this, the Grade-A warehousing stock has been growing at 35% CAGR with a vacancy rate below 10%. It means that the demand for institutional-grade warehousing is almost outstripping the supply at the moment.