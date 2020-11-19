Opinion | It’s about time that government fixes loopholes in GST regime

In the current scenario, the total tax incidence as of date on petrol is on an average 45-50% and on diesel 35-40%. Being the devil’s advocate, if petrol and diesel were to be brought within the purview of the GST structure, prices of these two products would drastically decline leading to higher demand and fueling up consumption of the same. This would lead to increased tax collections from the very same two products and higher profit margins for the oil marketing companies. The negative impact of lower taxes on petrol and diesel could be further netted out by increased corporate tax collections from the two goods and increased dividends being paid out by the PSUs to the Government. A win-win solution for both consumers and Government with scope for substantial political dividend. Is this a thought worth contemplating, is something that the Government needs to brainstorm on?