Opinion | Just a few IBC tweaks would give businesses the breather they need

On Monday, the Indian economy took its tentative first steps to emerge from its month-long deep freeze. Businesses will now aim to bounce back from the battering their cash flows and balance sheets have taken these past several weeks. But, the ongoing public health imperatives require that the opening of businesses be partial, with necessary measures such as social distancing in place. For individual businesses, recovery will likely be gradual.

As businesses get back on their feet, it is imperative that they be protected from being knocked right back by a spate of proceedings started by creditors, operational and financial. The government recognises this. Last month, it relaxed the operation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) by raising the threshold to institute insolvency proceedings from the existing ₹1 lakh to ₹1 crore to protect micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Even as she announced the relaxation, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hinted that the government may suspend the IBC for a specified period in case the lockdown were to persist. The Centre could promulgate an ordinance to do exactly that to protect defaulting entities (or corporate debtors) from insolvency petitions by operational and financial creditors.

Such a measure is necessary to protect corporate debtors and buy them time to recover from the economic shock of the pandemic. However, a blanket suspension in all situations and against all corporate debtors is arguably too broad a measure that does not take due account of the rightful claims of creditors. A blanket suspension which insulates all corporate debtors from insolvency proceedings would unfairly prejudice the rights and entitlements of deserving creditors in the event corporate debtors already in financial strife and already unviable are permitted to sustain business operations as usual.

Rather, we need more nuanced and calibrated approach that better reconciles the rival interests of giving a business time to recover while not unduly prejudicing the legitimate claims of creditors.

The enactment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2016 represented a paradigm shift in India’s insolvency law. Under the earlier regime, even in cases of established default, a promoter remained in control of the corporate debtor and could hold off an order for its winding up. Under the new Code, the pendulum has swung entirely the other way. An established default by a corporate debtor automatically leads to an order admitting an insolvency petition and a simultaneous removal of the defaulter’s promoter from its management.

This shift to ‘absolute liability’, where even a corporate debtor faced with a temporary cash flow problem becomes subject to insolvency, has been contentious, and formed the basis for an unsuccessful challenge in the Supreme Court to the constitutional validity of the Code.

It is this paradigm shift to an ‘absolute liability’ regime introduced by the Code that forms the basis for the call to temporarily suspend it. The government rightly recognizes that the covid pandemic will result in temporary cash flow problems, and corporate debtors should be insulated from the Code for a transitional period. But the solution of a blanket suspension for all corporate debtors may swing the pendulum too far back the other way. Such debtors would not be required under such measure to demonstrate a causal link between the covid-related disruption to their business and the default asserted by the creditor in order to avoid insolvency proceedings. Businesses in financial trouble before covid may—during the period of suspension—further impair their financial position and asset base, adversely affecting any final entitlements of creditors. They may, for instance, sign new contacts that they cannot fulfil secure in the knowledge that the Code will not apply. A better aimed policy should instead require a corporate debtor to demonstrate that its business has a path—in the medium term—to recovery and payment of creditor’s dues.

A fair balance between the interests of creditors and the survival of businesses would require a case-by-case approach to determine if a corporate debtor is either subjected to insolvency proceedings or granted protection. An example of such an approach can be seen in the Singapore Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, 2020. This piece of legislation recognises that, in certain instances, the public interest may be served by a temporary embargo on the institution of proceedings to enforce contractual claims. However, rather than provide for a blanket embargo, it contemplates a limited proceeding before an assessor to determine if the defaulting party deserves temporary protection. It does not consider a defaulting party as deserving of protection, for instance, if the default arises from fresh contracts done after the date of its enactment. Also, a defaulter is not considered deserving of protection unless the default has been demonstrably caused to a material extent by the covid pandemic. A similar approach could be considered while amending the IBC.

A balance would suit India well. If a business was in financial distress before the covid-induced lockdown, allowing its promoters to carry on may be detrimental to the interests of its creditors and other stakeholders. In such cases, a blanket suspension of the Code may only postpone the inevitable insolvency proceedings against it. And, conversely, this approach also enables businesses that demonstrate that their financial strife is more a temporary cash flow problem and less an issue of a longer term economic unviability.

The true economic scale of the devastation caused by covid will only be known later. For now, we should tweak the IBC appropriately rather than suspend it.

Ritin Rai is a senior advocate based in New Delhi