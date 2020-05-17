Opinion | Keeping IBC in abeyance a pregnant pause, needs to be handled gently

The one announcement of the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday that catches the eye for its focus on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is “Further enhancement of ease of doing business through IBC related matters".

The government will not initiate any fresh IBC proceeding for a year. Pregnant pause, as with the IBC proposed today, has a lot of entrepreneurs’ expectation riding on the proposal. And hopefully it will deliver positivity in the months ahead.

The minimum threshold to initiate insolvency proceedings has been pushed to ₹1 crore from the current Rs1 lakh default. This is with the thought that MSMEs would be largely insulated.

Section 240 (A) of the IBC covers the framework of how it is applied on MSMEs. The government has now proposed a special resolution framework for MSMEs to be notified soon.

The new definition of MSMEs that was announced earlier this week has brought the concept of looking at both investment as well as the turnover of the firms to classify an MSME.

The jury is still out if it would actually benefit or negate the current benefits. One of the negatively-impacted MSME sectors would be those which are labour-intensive, where a relatively small capital expenditure of even a Rs10 crore-Rs15 crore could achieve a turnover of over Rs100 crore. This negates their MSME tag, which leads to the grouse that increase in turnover is a deterrent to utilise MSME funding opportunities, which in turn might force them to compete with the big players in the industry, without fair protection or cost-headwinds.

It is a good idea to exclude MSMEs from IBC for a year. This insulation would help them in current chaotic and uncertain times. Could it have been done better by simply saying that MSMEs (under new classification) are exempt from IBC instead of moving the threshold to Rs1 crore?

It would be critical to see if the Reserve Bank of India allows corresponding leeway for the lenders, so that they don’t need to treat those defaults (or delayed payments) as non-performing assets or even write-offs in their books. Else, the lenders will bear the financial burden of this pause by having to account for it in their quarterly provisionings.

There is another player at the table in this saga -- the rating agencies. Will they pause the rating for those firms during this period or will they trigger downgrade? Ability to borrow further and the pricing of such a debt will depend on the rating.

Also, the government has proposed to exclude ‘covid-related debt’ from the definition of what constitutes default. This essentially means that any lender who initiates insolvency proceedings cannot factor in the debt whose repayment had been delayed due to covid reasons. The point here is how one proves that the specific amount is due to covid-related delay.

Lack of working capital at the right time can lead to exponential erosion and not just sequential amount being lost. Unless there are specific norms around how the ‘covid-related debt’ is defined, having a subjective range could lead to potential misuse or even harsher moral-hazarding.

In all, it’s a pregnant pause for IBC. It is indeed good news!

Srinath Sridharan is an independent markets commentator. The views expressed here are his own and do not represent those of Mint.

