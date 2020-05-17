Opinion | Keeping IBC in abeyance a pregnant pause, needs to be handled gently

The jury is still out if it would actually benefit or negate the current benefits. One of the negatively-impacted MSME sectors would be those which are labour-intensive, where a relatively small capital expenditure of even a Rs10 crore-Rs15 crore could achieve a turnover of over Rs100 crore. This negates their MSME tag, which leads to the grouse that increase in turnover is a deterrent to utilise MSME funding opportunities, which in turn might force them to compete with the big players in the industry, without fair protection or cost-headwinds.