Opinion | Key sectors of India’s economy need support

The wait for a big fiscal stimulus—worth ₹10 trillion or thereabout—to revive India’s economy has begun to seem endless. Might the finer details be holding it back? Given the devastation wrought by the covid pandemic and the lockdown induced by it, the broad requirements are well known. For the poor, more money is needed for food relief. The outlay on our rural employment guarantee scheme needs to be enlarged. The Centre should also provide universal basic relief in the form of direct cash transfers to all citizens, with the better off publicly asked to “give it up". As this sum will be too small to help taxpayers who lose their income in this crisis, this group should be given back their income tax payments of the last financial year, on the condition that the money is restored to the tax kitty in stages once they start earning again. To reduce job losses, meanwhile, a wage bill subsidy could be offered to employers that do not lay workers off. To be sure, businesses would need far more support than that, given how badly their finances have been squeezed by the lockdown and the likely second-order economic effects of the covid shock. Small enterprises are the most vulnerable, but all businesses now appear acutely short of capital, even large ones. If special credit facilities for businesses are to be extended via the banking system, then the government must backstop these loans. For sectors that have suffered grievously, it could even consider direct bailouts.

The sectors picked for fiscal relief would need to follow some objective criterion, such as the extent of damage inflicted by the crisis. Available estimates suggest that the most severely disrupted sectors include civil aviation, hospitality and tourism, with automobiles, real estate and textiles next. All of these could see more than half their output vanish this quarter. Freight and logistics, metals and mining, oil and gas, power, consumer goods and retail industries are expected to shrink too, but not so sharply. A sector-by-sector analysis could be done to calibrate the help to be offered, with a window opened for all businesses in each selected sector that meet a public set of norms. Any scheme devised would have to keep arbitrary decisions to a minimum. Perhaps a good mechanism, as used in the West, would be to have the Centre subscribe to low-coupon debentures that get converted into equity if the bailed-out company fails to meet its repayment within a predefined frame of time. The limits of forbearance, though, could be kept open to revision in case the economy does not recover its pre-covid trend by the end of 2020-21. Companies availing of the deal would need to watch out for a loss of management control, which should encourage them to cap the loans they take, even as the government keeps a plan ready to offload the shares it might end up owning.

The general principle of a fiscal package should be to help all participants in the economy survive the Great Lockdown. The net result of the exercise could be an expansion of both the central bank’s balance sheet and the government’s holdings, apart from a larger national debt figure. These entail economic risks to future stability that must be weighed against the pain of a prolonged slump, emerging from which may prove difficult if the country is strewn with the debris of collapses. Early action that keeps commerce going and people employed could contain the possibility of tumultuous times ahead. India should not dither over launching a rescue, but find the money.