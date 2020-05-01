Opinion | Kickstart business by fresh lending using securitisation of GST credit

Substantial credits of goods and services tax (GST) are lying with businesses (importers, manufacturers, exporters, small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that is meant to be set off or adjusted against GST payable by them on their monthly sales. With business at stand-still the past few weeks and the worrisome conclusion that it will take time to pick up momentum in the months ahead, these GST credits will remain unutilised for much longer than usual.

With average monthly imports at $30 billion and assuming an average stock-in-hand position of 4 months, an input-GST-credit at average 14% can be to the tune of ₹1.25 lakh crore.

Similarly, assuming an average monthly exports of $28 billion and assuming a 4-months raw material stock-in-hand, an input-GST-credit at average 14% can be to the tune of ₹60,000 crore. Between, these two sources, GST-credit of nearly ₹2 lakh crore could be available.

Convert GST-Credits into Fresh-Credit:

GST-credits can be securitised to make it a fresh source of funding for the industry, with it being an additional revenue source for the banks; parallely, it may also generate more liquidity for the government in the months to follow. It can reduce the immediate burden on the government to infuse this liquidity in the economy and can be rolled out immediately.

How to operationalise it:

1. The GST credit (only the fully-paid component) of a business owner (BO) can be converted into non-transferrable e-certificates of denomination of ₹10,000 each by the Government and shared with the respective business owner (BO). The breakup into smaller lots shall enable ease of partial repayment by SME.

2. Banks can lend money to the BO to the tune of 80-85 % against these certificates, at a concessional interest rate, for a maximum period of 12 months.

3. To the extent the certificates are issued, the GST credit of a BO can be blocked and cannot be claimed by the BO against GST payable on its sales. Businesses availing such loan will also pay GST on their incremental monthly sales to the government, thereby creating more liquidity for the government against GST, which would have otherwise been claimed against the input credit.

4. This credit will remain blocked until the repayment of the loan by the BO to the bank. As and when the BO partially or fully repays the loan to the bank, corresponding e-certificates shall be released by the banks which can be deposited back with the government to restore the blocked GST credit of the BO.

5. Banks can deduct a year’s interest amount upfront during the loan disbursement to safeguard their interests. After complete repayment of the loan, the banks can refund the proportionate interest or adjust it against the last EMI.

6. Addressing the loan closure challenges: In case of any defaults by borrowers, the banks could be offered an opportunity to redeem the GST certificates of the defaulting borrower and get its input credit transferred in its name (for self-consumption).

Social & Economic impact:

➢ As this stimulus can be rolled out immediately, it builds the much-needed confidence within the business community right away.

➢ Fresh economic activity can be motivated, without the government having to inject fresh monies into the economy. This liquidity could be to the tune of ₹2 lakhs crore.

➢ If businesses are able to sustain, it reduces the risk of forced-attrition of the workforce. This could positively safeguard livelihood of around 5 crore of the workforce in India, thus benefiting 20 crore lives (assuming 4 in a family).

➢ Banks, expected to bear the maximum burden with moratoriums, get a fresh source of revenue of more than ₹10,000 crores in this slump economy, and in turn boosts the confidence of 15 lakh bank employees in India, again thereby impacting 60 lakh lives more.

➢ Government could earn an additional revenue of approximately ₹1,000 crore as advance income tax in this financial year from this new revenue of banks, which could be reinvested for medical and social objectives in the fiscal year ahead.

Srinath Sridharan is an independent markets commentator. The views expressed here are his own and do not represent those of Mint.

