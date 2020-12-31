Opinion | Kisan Andolan – government and farmers meet halfway

On the flip side, it is also imperative to contemplate that if the laws are to be repealed what is left for negotiation? Not only that, suspicion about vested interests trying to fire from the shoulders of farmers will only get strengthened. If the three farm laws passed by majority of elected lawmakers are repealed just to buy peace with a motley group of vested interests, then what is the sanctity of a democratic and legislative system? In such a scenario, can any government be in a position to govern by initiating any fundamental policy measure which are the need of the hour? Empirically, it has been observed that any developmental change has faced strong resistance by vested interests and to think of it, if the Government were to buckle down in the past, India today would not be amongst the top three emerging markets globally.