Opinion | Live and let live - that thing we do (not)

For those relatives, the occasional tick-mark visits, guilt-solved by doling a ‘Milk-bikis’ packet to the children and some fruits to the family was a relief for the next few months. The act made a mental illness (then not even understood as so) look like a contagious one. Everyone shunned. Cousins grew up as strangers. Visits were rare and short, if at all. The family elders did not understand the need to show sensitivity of not comparing children from same generation and their skill sets and prowess on tennis courts & special hobbies; for the children from the shunned side never had access to those due to financial reasons.