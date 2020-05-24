Opinion | Modi 2.0: Seizing time to show Indian lives matter and so do reforms

Another such issue is of the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) which acknowledged the commitment given to the minorities in our neighbouring states by the entire political leadership of independent India after partition. Dr B. R. Ambedkar and Pandit Nehru had both expressed a concern regarding the safety of minorities in the newly created Pakistan. For many years, many refuges from Pakistan were denied citizenship, living in camps. To ease their pain and acknowledge their rights, the government brought in the CAA which aims to only relax the procedure for graniting citizenship to religious minorities of our neighbouring country. This commitment was a humanitarian one which was also reiterated by none other than India’s former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. However, it took Prime Minister Modi to finally deliver on the same.