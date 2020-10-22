Opinion | Neobanks – the next technological wave

Neobanks, along with other fintechs are driving further segmentations in the market. The initial focus is on providing customers with one product or service. For example, while Habito is for mortgages, Paytm is for commercial transfers and TransferWise is for international payments. These services provided by the neobanks outperform the ones provided by the traditional banks. The complacency of the incumbents has been their biggest limitation. They have been unconcerned about new entrants, satisfied that they can complete with their size or range of products. But, these traditional banks could start to lose ground if new entrants continue to pull customers away from the revenue-generating areas.