Opinion | NEP 2020 envisages a learner-centric higher education

The NEP has a clear objective to make higher education in India at par with international standards. To begin with, four-year undergraduate programmes are fairly common in several countries. Here, it is pertinent to note that the proposed four-year degree programme has multiple respectable exits that will ensure zero dropouts. For instance, a student leaving a UG programme after completing one year may get a Certificate, a Diploma after two years, and a bachelor’s degree after three. The fourth year of the programme would be mandatory only for those students who wish to pursue further research. The students get a certification of whatever they have learnt. They need not spend three years in case they wish to take up a job after one year itself. However, it is easier said than done. To make it work, the HEIs will need to design their curricula after wide consultations with the industry so that students could be equipped with employable skills at every stage of exit from the UG programme. To elaborate, if a four-year B.Tech programme’s curriculum is designed in such a way that after the completion of two years, a student gets an employable engineering diploma, then many would likely be willing to exit with a diploma and start working. Such a scheme would help save a lot of precious time, energy and resources.