Opinion | NEP resonates with idea of inclusion in higher education

The idea of SEDGs is open ended. Therefore, it can easily accommodate other sites of discrimination, which had not been distinguished in the past. The comprehensive understanding of sites of discrimination allows us to find less highlighted hindrances. The issue of place of residence as a site of exclusion in higher education has not been properly recognized by the policymakers till now. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) have traditionally been enclaved in and around urban areas, leading to the exclusion of large sections of learners across the country. Education is one of the biggest causes of migration in India and the inability to migrate has excluded many from the higher education system. It is important to note that NEP 2020 has tried to understand this and has made appropriate provisions to address these issues. There is a need to bring the institutions closer to the potential learners. The areas that lag behind in terms of higher educational institutions are also the areas where the concentration of marginalized groups and individuals most discriminated against is the highest. This point has been acknowledged by the NEP document, too. The NEP emphasizes that according to available data, ‘certain geographical areas contain significantly larger proportions of SEDGs’. So, to ‘ensure full access, equity, and inclusion’, the NEP 2020 proposes that ‘by 2030 at least one large multidisciplinary HEI in or near every district should be constructed’.