Opinion | No segregation by faith, please

At a time when the country needs solidarity among its people, a pernicious air of suspicion seems bent on undermining our collective fight against covid-19. News reports say that Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has set up separate wards for Hindu and Muslim covid patients and suspected cases. This is appalling. While the medical superintendent of the hospital reportedly insists that this segregation by faith has been done in accordance with a decision of the Gujarat government, Nitin Patel, the state’s deputy chief minister and health minister, denies any knowledge of the same. So what’s going on? An inquiry must be done right away.

Ever since infections traced to a mid-March religious congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi hit the news, a communally-charged narrative has sought to blame Muslims for the spread of the virus in the country. The outcome has been no small outburst of bigotry, fanned by finger-pointing reports on TV channels, with a few going to the absurd extreme of suggesting a “corona jihad" plot hatched by the minority group to infect the majority.

Maintaining social cohesion and amity is important for the country to tackle the current crisis. Authorities must thus act in manner that does not make any group feel excluded or alienated. We must collectively reject all calls for boycotts and ostracization, and if these involve religious identities, we must express our opposition even louder. This is because the scope for suspicion is higher if faith is involved, given our recent controversy over citizenship and the current lack of interaction among members of diverse faiths. Covid threatens all Indians, and to safeguard us all equally, everyone must be treated alike.