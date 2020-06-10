Opinion | One way to uphold democracy is to point out abuse of power

Republicans like to surround themselves with generals, in particular Trump, who did not serve in Vietnam, the war of his youth when the draft was in operation, and retired military personnel often become Republican lawmakers. But even if retired generals have served Republican presidents (some have served Democratic presidents too), they know the limits of an army’s role in a democracy, and they uphold the US constitution and the limits it places on a president’s power. Over the weekend, four retired generals who have served several administrations spoke out against President Trump. James Mattis, who was Trump’s secretary of defence and had been a marine corps general, was the harshest, calling Trump a threat to the constitution. John Kelly, who was Trump’s White House chief of staff, backed Mattis, saying Americans should look harder who they elect. Mike Mullen, who has been a joint chief of staff, said the events had made it “impossible (for him) to remain silent". And Colin Powell, who has served as national security adviser, chair of the joint chiefs of staff, and secretary of state, said he would vote for Trump’s rival, Joe Biden, in this year’s presidential election.