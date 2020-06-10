Opinion | Our Parliament must get back to business

Yet, we are faced with a moment unlike any other in the history of our democracy, and the gravity of it enjoins our representatives to do what they were elected for. They need to represent us. They should be our voice as they discuss myriad issues of popular concern that the covid crisis has thrown up. At a time like this, the country would benefit from a wide spectrum of views. If the current pandemic is playing a pivotal role in reshaping various fields of human endeavour, as it is expected to, then our legislative institutions must not only keep up with the changes being wrought, but also try to keep them in consonance with the will of our citizens. To enable as much, the government would be well advised to begin the process of forging a consensus on how the next session on our democracy’s calendar can be held. A hybrid model of in-house and online participation has been suggested as well. For this, each party could pick a few parliamentarians to assemble in the usual hall, even as the rest attend the session remotely. Again, this raises a question of equity. What about small parties and independent members? Also, the membership of those who are physically present may be seen as weightier than that of others. All this needs a national debate. For now, what we could all agree upon is that Parliament must reconvene.