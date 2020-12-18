Opinion | PCs have kept the world working, learning, engaged in the new normal

Entertainment and gaming too have seen a sea-change over the course of this year. According to a Publicis report, during 1-21 March, gaming witnessed a 41% increase in time spent while entertainment and OTT registered a 34% rise. Consequently, demand for gaming PCs has also gone up. All major brands have indicated a strong demand for lightweight PCs that offer high definition imaging, super-fast processing capabilities, and long battery life. Demand for convertible laptops is also on an upswing, indicative of the fact that Indians need devices flexible enough to support both work and play. The good news is that personal computing platforms are now being engineered to help people get things done that matter the most. Innovators in this sector are now bringing to life a new generation of devices that combine key platform technologies and system optimizations to remove lag, and ensure exceptional battery power, HD displays and lightning fast responsiveness required for a superlative user experience in the new virtual normal.