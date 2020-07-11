Opinion | PE investments expected to bounce back from covid-19 shock: Bain & Co

The top 15 deals accounted for about 35% of the total investments in H1 2020. Apart from the aforementioned sectors, the Indian energy sector garnered large-ticket investments, with 3 of the top 15 deals occurring in this space. These investments included solar asset purchases from ACME Cleantech Solutions and SP Infra, and the setting-up of O2 Power, a renewable energy investment platform. In addition, distressed asset investments in RattanIndia Power and Uttam Galva Metallics also made it to the top 15 large-ticket deals.